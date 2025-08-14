Ingham County Sheriff Announces Interim 911 Center Leadership

August 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some changes are being implemented when it comes to Ingham County’s 911 Central Dispatch Center.



Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, through consultation with the Controller’s Office and Board of Commissioners, announced that his Office will run the Ingham County 911 Center on an interim basis.



The County Controller contacted the Sheriff two weeks ago to gauge interest in leading the 911 Center - after the current Director expressed intent to resign from the position.



911 Central Dispatch does not fall within the Sheriff’s organizational chart, and currently the Director reports to the County Controller.



Wrigglesworth “While I have not committed to leading the 911 Center on a long term basis, I have committed to leading the Center on an interim basis, while doing a deep dive into the operation to see how we can make things better in the future. The Sheriff’s Office prides itself on being a fully committed public safety partner, so if we can have an impact now to set the Center up for long term success, we are all in on that. I expect to have recommendations to the Controller’s Office and Board of Commissioners somewhere toward the end of the year.”



Ingham County Chief Deputy Darin Southworth is taking on that role, on top of his current duties.



The change in leadership becomes effective September 1st.