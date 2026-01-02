Ingham Co Sheriff: New Law Enforcement Scam Demands Bitcoin Payment

January 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic /news@whmi.com



The latest law enforcement scam involves Bitcoin. According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, a scammer has been calling residents using a blocked number and telling them they have warrants.



The scammer then goes on to tell potential victims to pay them by exchanging cash at a Bitcoin station.



The sheriff’s office posted on social media it would never call for bond payments over the phone, and does not conduct transactions using Bitcoin.



The sheriff’s office says no member of law enforcement will call demanding money, threaten to arrest you, or to tell you that you have missed a jury summons.



The public is warned to never verify any information or provide personal details or any financial information over the phone.



If you receive a call similar to this one, or if you are concerned as to whether or not a call from the sheriff’s office is real, hang up and contact the office directly at (517) 676-2431.