Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office: Three Men Arrested in Online Sting

October 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrested three suspects who allegedly arranged to meet and engage in sexual activity with a minor during a targeted enforcement operation.



According to a release, the suspects engaged in extensive online communications with undercover officers posing as a 15-year-old girl and ultimately arranged to meet them for sexual purposes. Upon arrival, they were taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Ingham County Jail.



The suspects were arraigned on Friday in 55th District Court. All were charged with Child Sexual Abusive Activity (20-year felony), two counts of Computers-Internet-Communicating with another to commit a crime (20-year felony), and Children-Accosting for Immoral Purposes (4-year felony).



They include 37-year-old Gregory Jordan III of Lansing, 30-year-old Syed Zaid Alvi of East Lansing, and 24-year-old Kalil Brown of Farmington Hills. Both Jordan and Brown were issued cash/surety bonds of $75,000. Alvi's bond was set at $1 million.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Global Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).