Ingham Co Sheriff's Office Reports Four OWI Arrests Saturday Night

March 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports four operating while intoxicated arrests overnight Saturday, citing "proactive efforts."



According to a press release, the first arrest happened around 10 pm, when a deputy was dispatched to a vehicle stuck in a field along East Holt Road in Wheatfield Twp.

The driver, a 48-year-old Saginaw County man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.



At 12:45 am, the sheriff's office reports a deputy stopped a vehicle on US-127 southbound, near Holt Road in Alaiedon

Township. The driver, a 21-year-old Mason woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated.



Within an hour, a deputy stopped a vehicle near Aurelius and Sycamore in Delhi Township. The driver, a 49-year-old Holt man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.



Finally, at 2:30 am, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Cedar Street in Delhi Township. The driver, a 40-year-old Lansing man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.



All four drivers were lodged at the Ingham County Jail.