Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office: Operator of Side-by-Side Killed After Striking Deer, Veering Off Roadway

June 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports an Eaton Rapids man was killed Thursday night, when he struck a deer while riding a side-by-side utility vehicle.



It happened at approximately 9:47 pm on Gale Road. The 46-year-old man was traveling northbound when he struck the deer, causing him to leave the roadway and collide with a tree.



According to a release, Onondaga Twp Fire and MMR Ambulance responded, attempted life saving measures, but the driver succumbed to his injuries.



The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Deputy Gask-Wilson at 517-676-8444 ext. 1940.



Identification of the man will be withheld until more complete family notifications can be made.