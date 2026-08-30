Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office: Driver Crashed Into Home, Died

August 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports a woman died after crashing her vehicle into a home in Aurelius Township early Sunday morning.



According to a release, deputies were dispatched at 3 a.m. to the 5000 block of Barnes Rd in Aurelius Twp for a report of a vehicle that had struck a residence.



A vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old Eaton Rapids woman ran off the roadway and struck a residence. The woman died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.



No one in the residence was injured.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Stalzer at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1939.