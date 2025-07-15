Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office Credits 11-Year-Old for Helping Rescue Family Stranded on Lake Lansing

July 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County authorities are praising a quick-thinking 11-year-old boy who called 9-1-1 to report his mother, another adult and two children were stranded on a large inflatable raft in the middle of Lake Lansing.



The incident happened July 5, but the sheriff's office just released audio of the call Tuesday. Click the attachment below to listen.



According to the sheriff's office, the boy reported he was concerned because the group could not get to shore and the raft was taking on water. Only one of the four had a life preserver.



An Ingham County deputy working marine patrol at the lake and was able to quickly rescue the family.



"We would like thank the young man who was able to call for help and calmly and clearly explain to dispatchers where he was and what he needed," the department said in a statement.