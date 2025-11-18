Ingham Co. Sheriff's: Homeowner Identified as Victim in Fatal House Fire

November 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a house fire last Friday as the homeowner, 83-year-old Dirk Spillemackers.



It happened around 4:30 am at a home on S. Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township. The investigation has been closed and it was determined that there was no foul play.



The home was a total loss.



The Mason Fire Department, Delhi Township Fire Department, Leslie Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, Ingham County Animal Control, and Ingham County Road Department assisted at the scene.