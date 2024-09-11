Ingham Co. Sheriff's Deputy Seizes Two Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop

September 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office issued the following release:



On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at approximately 3 a.m. an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Delhi Division stopped a vehicle on Willoughby Rd. near Long Blvd. in Delhi Township for having no license plate.



A loaded AR15-style rifle with a magazine was on the back seat in plain view. During the investigation, a second loaded handgun was located in the vehicle.



An 18-year-old Lansing man was arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Correctional Facility.



The investigation will be forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor for review and possible weapons charges. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to proactive police work that promotes public safety.



Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.