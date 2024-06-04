Ingham Co Sheriff’s Deputies Recover Stolen Make-A-Wish Car

June 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, around 6 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip on the whereabouts of a stolen, priceless 1968 Ford Galaxie reported on by local media recently.



Deputies responded to an address on Dexter Trail in Vevay Township where they located the car in the backyard still in good condition.



The car was taken to a local tow yard and the owner was notified that he could pick it up.



Another stolen truck was also located on the property.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office is elated to play a small part in returning the car to the victim.



Anyone with information about the stolen car is encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251