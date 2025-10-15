Ingham Co. Sheriff's, Delta Dental Host Prescription Drug Take Back Day

October 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday is partnering with Delta Dental of Michigan for its annual prescription drug take back day.



It coincides with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 25.



Anyone with unused pain relievers, anti-depressants, sleep aids, even pet medications can drop them off, no questions asked, during Wednesday's drive-thru event in the Delta Dental parking lot in Okemos. It runs from 3 pm until 6 pm.



Last year, the Ingham County Sheriff's department and Delta Dental collected more than 70 pounds of unused prescription drugs.



According to the health department, over the past decade, prescription drug abuse has increased among youth, and about 80 percent of people that misuse prescription drugs get medication from family members and friends.



Properly disposing of prescription medications helps prevent environmental contamination, and it reduces the risk of accidental poisoning or drug misuse.



Anyone dropping off medications should black out or remove personal information from the packaging.