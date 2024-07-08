Ingham Co Sheriff: Man in Custody After Planet Fitness Locker Thefts

July 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff’s Department reports multiple thefts from lockers at the Planet Fitness in Delhi Township.



Victims on Sunday reported their locks had been cut and personal items were stolen. One of the victims reported that their credit card had been used at a local business since the theft.



Deputies promptly responded to the vicinity of the fraudulent transactions and were able to locate and arrest the suspect, at a South Lansing business, still in possession of the stolen property.



A total of seven victims have been identified, presently.



The suspect is a 41-year-old man from Marquette. He was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending arraignment for several charges including larceny in a building and illegal use of a financial transaction device.



According to the Sheriff's Office, "This is a great example of the benefit of closely monitoring your financial accounts. The victim's attention provided deputies with information that stopped this crime spree quickly."