Ingham Co. Sheriff's Investigating Shooting That Left Two People Dead

December 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's investigators are looking into a double-shooting that left two people dead in Onondaga Township Thursday morning.



Deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Walker Road around 7 am. An adult male and an adult female died in the shooting.



The sheriff's office says the victims were husband and wife and it appears to be a murder-suicide. Investigators are working with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.



According to the sheriff's office, this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public. There is no further information available at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Doerr at (517) 676-8251.