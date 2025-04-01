Ingham Co: Man Killed By Fallen Tree in Stockbridge, Evidence of EF1 Tornado Near Williamston

April 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic



National Weather Service confirms evidence an EF1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamston Sunday, along with an EF0 in the Leslie area.



That's according to Ingham County Emergency Management, which added that "Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth confirmed a 56-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on a house in Stockbridge Township."



By comparison, the ICMM said the August 2023 tornado damage was rated EF2 as its peak.



The office added, "Much of the county was hit by straight-line winds - which in some cases can be stronger than tornadoes. Remember your insurance doesn't care what type of wind caused it. We do this for tracking and for matching the radar with what evidence we see on the ground to help with future warnings."



Down in Kalamazoo County, a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother and an 11-year-old girl, their cousin, were all killed when a tree fell on top of the minivan they were riding in.