Ingham Co. Deputy Injured During Struggle with Mail Thief

September 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was injured during a struggle with a mail thief in Delhi Township early Tuesday morning.



In a statement, the sheriff's office said "deputies assigned to the Delhi Division were proactively patrolling a neighborhood when they located a suspicious subject near Featherstone Dr. and Kinglet Ct.



The subject attempted to flee from the Deputies and was detained after a brief struggle. It was determined that the suspect had been taking mail from mailboxes.



The suspect, a 29-year-old Eaton Rapids man was arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Correctional Facility. The investigation will be turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office Wednesday for review and possible charges.



An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy was treated at a local hospital for a shoulder injury. No one else was injured.



Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.