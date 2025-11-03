Inge Performance Lab to Offer 'Elite' Baseball, Softball Training in Brighton

November 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge confirms he's set to open an elite baseball and softball training facility in Brighton.



On social media over the weekend, Inge confirmed his Inge Performance Lab will allow athletes of all ages to train with the same "purpose, passion and persistence" that fueled his own career -- boasting one-on-one or group training, along with six state of the art batting cages.



Inge Performance Lab is in the former Summit Sports location near Airborne Adventure Park off Movie Drive in Brighton.



A grand opening has yet to be announced. Click the link below for more details.



Photos courtesy of Brandon Inge and FUNchitecture, LLC.