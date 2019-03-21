Informational Meeting To Be Held On Milford Community Garden

An informational meeting will be held next month for gardeners interested in renting a plot this summer from the Growing Greens Milford Community Garden.



The meeting will be held Saturday, April 13th, from 10 am to noon at the Milford Public Library. Plots are available for seasonal rent to people interested in growing their own organic produce and/or flowers. The fenced community garden, made available through a partnership with the Village of Milford and Kensington Metropark, is said to be ideal for people who don’t have enough room in their yard for gardening, have too many deer, inadequate direct sunlight, or perhaps simply don’t want a garden situated in their back yard.



Plot rent is inexpensive and based upon plot size. The meeting will offer information and a map of available plots, as well as an outline of organic gardening principals, which gardeners are required to follow. Those interested in renting a plot will be asked to write a check and sign a gardening contract at the meeting, so event organizers suggest interested gardeners bring a checkbook to reserve their desired plot.



The Community Garden, which is separate from the privately rented plots, has a vegetable garden where volunteers help to grow produce for the non-profit food bank, Community Sharing. Volunteer opportunities for that garden will be presented to meeting attendees. Local high school students who need community service hours are also encouraged to attend. Questions can be emailed to the Growing Greens Board of Directors at info@growinggreensmilford.org.





Photo by Teresa Silver.