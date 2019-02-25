Informational Meeting To Be Held For Green Oak's Fieldcrest Pathway Project

February 25, 2019

An upcoming meeting will provide information about a proposed pathway in Green Oak Township.



The township will hold the Fieldcrest Pathway informational meeting on Monday, March 18th. Green Oak Township is proposing a pathway along Fieldcrest Drive that is part of the connection between Lakeland State Park and the Island Lake State Recreation Area from M-36 to Silver Lake Road.



The pathway is among some improvements the township has undertaken to create more biking and walking paths that serve as uninterrupted connections. A contract was recently approved for another one of the township’s pathway projects, which includes resurfacing and widening the non-motorized path along Lemen Road. The path will connect the Lakelands Trail to Whitmore Lake Road, providing a connection to Washtenaw County and to Hamburg Township.



Officials say residents’ input regarding the Fieldcrest path is valued and being sought by the township and pathway designers. The public meeting begins at 6:30 pm and will be held at Green Oak Township Hall, located at 10001 Silver Lake Road at the intersection of Fieldcrest. (DK)