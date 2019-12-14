New Details Released In Vista Springs Death

December 14, 2019

New information is being released about the death of an elderly woman that occurred at an assisted living facility in Howell earlier this week.



According to a press release from the Howell Police Department, on Monday at approximately 5:30pm, the Department responded to a call to assist EMS at the Vista Springs Adult Living Community, located at 605 Pere Marquette Street.



A passerby reported the discovery of a semi-conscious elderly female lying on the ground. Information at the scene indicated she had fallen from a second floor window. Due to the injuries suffered in the fall, she was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital where she later died. Investigation revealed that the victim, who suffered a variety of ailments, including dementia and Alzheimer’s, was a second floor resident of the Vista Springs facility. She had moved earlier in the day from a first floor apartment to one on the second floor. Investigation further revealed that there was no foul play involved and that the incident was the result of a tragic accident.



The Police Department says the family has asked for anonymity and that their privacy be respected as they continue to process and deal with their loss. The press release states that the Police Department will honor that request and as such, no further information will be released.







Photo: www.vistaspringsliving.com.