A retired Army veteran working at the Brighton Meijer is now an internet sensation.



A co-worker of 88-year-old Ed Bambas reached out to popular Australian TikTok influencer Samuel Weidenhofer, who shared Ed's story in an attempt to help raise money for his retirement.



"I retired from General Motors in '99. In 2012, they went bankrupt and took my pension away," said Bambas, who went on to explain his wife passed away seven years ago.



She had become sick when Ed lost his pension.



"They also took the health care coverage and all but $10,000 of my life insurance," he said. "So, I sold the house. I sold the property I had and we made it through. My wife died seven years ago, and since then, I've been trying to re-establish myself."



That video of Ed has gained more than six million views. A GoFundMe for his retirement already has raised over $1.1 million.



