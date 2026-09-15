Industrial Paint Booth Fire In City Of Howell

September 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local fire crews responded to an industrial paint booth fire Monday evening in the City of Howell.



The Howell Area Fire Department, along with Automatic Mutual Aid from the Brighton Area Fire Authority, was called out around 5:35pm to a water flow alarm in the 1300 block of McPhearson Drive.



Upon arrival, the facility was evacuated and smoke conditions were said to be banking down from the ceiling level.



Simultaneously, crews connected to the Fire Department Connection to assist the activated fire sprinkler system - making entry for primary search and fire control - and laddered the roof to check for fire extension.



Brighton Fire personnel assisted with fire control operations.



Fire Control personnel provided an all-clear of facility occupants and confirmed the fire was confined and extinguished by 12 flowing industrial deluge fire sprinkler heads.



After further investigation, the riser supplying the flowing fire sprinkler heads was isolated and shut down.



No injuries were reported and the facility was turned over to company representatives for recovery operations.



A release states “The HAFD would like to commend the operators of this facility for their fire safety evacuation planning and drills, which was very evident when the HAFD arrived on-scene. The operators had a clear account of all their staff who mustered to a pre-determined rallying point. This planning made a difference in protecting their employees.



The HAFD would like to thank the LivCo Central 911 Dispatch Center, the Brighton Area Fire Department, and LivCo EMS for their professional assistance with this incident”.



Photos: HAFD