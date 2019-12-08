Indoor Golf Venture Coming To Burroughs Site

December 8, 2019

A new indoor recreation venture featuring golf simulators is coming to Genoa Township.



“The Bunker” is being proposed in the old Burroughs Roadhouse restaurant located at 5331 Brighton Road, next to the Oak Pointe Golf Course and Country Club. The interior of the building is being renovated to incorporate golf simulators and office space, while the inside bar and outdoor entertainment area will remain. The kitchen will also stay but is said to need a fair amount of work and would serve more of a light-fare menu, versus full restaurant options.



Work on the interior of the building is anticipated to continue through the winter. Supervisor Bill Rogers says that location has had a high turnover through the years with different restaurants, so this venture which is something a bit different, is encouraging. He says it will be interesting to see how it does during the summer and what kind of activity they get but feels with the entertainment component outside, they’ll have something transitional to keep operations flowing pretty well.



At their meeting last week, the Genoa Township Board of Trustees granted final approvals for the special use, environmental impact assessment and site plan. However, they did add some conditions for items that will need different approvals from the township including signage and future improvements. (JM/JK)