Indiana Woman Hit By Truck In Fowlerville

November 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An out of state woman was injured in a Fowlerville car crash.



Fowlerville Police say they were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian accident Thursday. They say a Fowlerville man driving a pickup truck failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The truck was attempting to turn left on to W. Grand River from S. Grand Ave. and struck the 32 year old Indiana woman who was attempting to cross the street. She was transported by EMS to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and released sometime during the night.



Drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be factors in the accident. Fowlerville Police were assisted by the Fowlerville Fire Department.