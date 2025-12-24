Indiana Man Sentenced For 2015 Sexual Assault Of 11-Year-Old

December 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been sentenced in the 2015 sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl as part of Operation Survivor Justice.



34-year-old Michael Burch was sentenced in the 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County to 38-60 months in prison for the sexual assault of a then 11-year-old girl while she was sleeping in a travel camper in Cadillac.



Burch, formerly of Hazelton, Indiana, earlier pleaded guilty to Attempted 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the sexual assault was originally reported in June 2015. However, Burch left the state before charges were issued, and the case remained in warrant status until Burch was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in January of 2025 in Indiana as part of Operation Survivor Justice.



The Operation is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Attorney General, local county prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate, apprehend, and return to Michigan fugitive offenders with outstanding sexual assault warrants.



Nessel said “Through Operation Survivor Justice and because of the courage of the victim in this case, this offender has been held accountable for this heinous assault. It is my hope that this sentence brings some closure to the survivor who has carried this trauma for far too long and reassurance that even years later, justice can still be achieved.”



The victim in this matter provided to the Court a victim impact statement that read, in part:



“I still struggle with physical touch, with being places alone, with sleeping; but I want you to know that you didn’t ruin my family. You didn’t ruin me. We are happy. We have good lives. I’m glad to say that I can finally put this behind me. You finally took accountability for what you did – not only to me, but for all the other people you have done this to. Although I know that this is something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life, I can finally breathe. No more worrying if you are out there doing this to another family. No more wondering how you got away with this.”



Burch’s sentence also includes an order for lifetime registration with the Sex Offender Registry and lifetime electronic monitoring.



Photo: Wexford County Sheriff's Office / Up North Live