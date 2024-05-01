Kitchen Fire Displaces Residents At Independence Village

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is stressing the importance of working fire suppression systems following a kitchen fire at a senior living community.



A fire broke out shortly before 4am Monday morning in a second-floor unit at Independence Village of Brighton Valley, located off Nemco Way, and crews were called out on a water flow alarm.



Deputy Fire Chief Brian Siriani tells WHMI two sprinklers activated and suppressed the fire, and crews cleared the building of additional smoke from the second and third floors. The cause is believed to be an unattended cooking fire.



Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation.



Siriani said there was some damage caused by the sprinklers and water draining down the hall and into the bottom floor. Eight units were affected and residents who were displaced were being temporarily relocated by Independence Village.



Siriani said their staff did a great job and an employee rescued two people out of the fire unit before the department arrived on scene – noting it was quick recognition by staff that there was an actual working fire at the location.



Siriani stressed the importance of having fire suppression systems, saying “sprinklers save lives” and this incident affirmed that – adding it was a successful outcome for a bad situation. He said had the building not been suppressed, they would have had at least two fatalities, possibly more, if the fire hadn’t been contained.