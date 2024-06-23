Independence Day Fireworks Across WHMI Listening Area

June 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton:



• July 4th Parade from 10a-12p.



Dansville:



Dansville Fireworks! Presented by Gary Kiley. Friday, June 28 @ 8:30p



Dexter:



• July 4, 8p. Fireworks on the Farm, Lori Morris Herron and Brian Herron @ 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Dexter, MI



Fenton:



• July 4, Fenton Freedom Festival downtown. Parade at 10a. Rubber Ducky Regatta at 12:30p. Fireworks at 10p Silver Lake Park. (no parking at Silver Lake Park)



Fowlerville:



• July 4 at Fowlerville Community Park. Classic Car and 4x4 Show, parade, food, music.



Genoa Township:



• Lake Chemung Fourth of July Fireworks, June 29, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM



Highland Twp:



• Red, White & Blues Festival: 5-11 p.m. June 29, fireworks at dusk, live music, food trucks, children’s activities, bounce houses, crafts and vendors, John Street Field, 305 N. John Street, Highland, www.highlanddda.com/events-attractions.



Howell:



• Annual Kids Carnival & Fireworks Show Saturday, June 29th @ 5pm. 144 Schroeder Park Dr, Howell, MI. This event is fun for all ages with petting zoo, inflatables, games, prizes. New additions with the Kona Ice Truck and a new BBQ food truck. There is no cost for admission. The only costs are for the food trucks and concessions.



Linden:



• Wednesday, July 3 at 9p. Lake Ponemah @ 11 Emerald Pointe, Linden, MI



Milford:



• 4th of July Parade: 11 a.m. July 4, downtown Milford, milfordhistory.org



• Fireworks: 10 p.m. July 2, Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Pkwy., park entrance fees apply.



Whitmore Lake:



• July 3, 6p. First United Methodist Church - Whitmore Lake Campus @ 9318 Main St, Whitmore Lake, 48189



Wixom:



• Lite the Night Fireworks: 6-10 p.m. June 27, Sibley Square Park, 48900 Pontiac Trail, Wixom, live music, beer and wine tent, food trucks, family entertainment, fireworks at 10 p.m. www.wixomgov.org.