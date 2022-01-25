Income Tax Filing Season Opens

January 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Michigan residents can now officially file income tax returns for 2021.



Monday marked the first day for federal and Michigan income tax season. Printed tax forms will be available in limited quantities by mid-February in public libraries, county health department offices, and Michigan Treasury field offices. The State, though, continues to encourage taxpayers to file electronically, if possible.



State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks said, in a release, that filing electronically is the easiest and quickest way to get any refund due. Last year, 88-percent of Michigan taxpayers e-filed.



Residents can also take advantage of the State Treasury Department’s eServices portal to get help and find answers on individual income tax-related questions without having to make a call. The Treasury eServices platform also allows taxpayers to change addresses, view estimated tax payments, calculate penalty and interest, and more. Free tax help is also available for individuals with low income, disabilities, or who are 60 years of age or older.



This year’s deadline for tax returns to be e-filed or postmarked is Monday, April 18th.