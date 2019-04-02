Inaugural Race Event Will Plant A Tree For Every Participating Runner

April 2, 2019

An upcoming event will promote both personal and environmental health.



Whatever It Takes Sanctuary (W.I.T.S.), in partnership with the Brighton Area Chamber Environmental Council, will be hosting the inaugural Earth Day Challenge 1 mile and 5K run/walk event at Mt. Brighton on Saturday, April 20th. The event aims to educate the community about issues facing the planet, while raising money to benefit local environmental nonprofit organizations.



Alex Pushman, founder of W.I.T.S., said all runners will “win” by having a tree planted in their honor, while also taking home an eco-friendly t-shirt and water bottle as well as an earth friendly reusable utensil set, so as not to not add to the 100 million pieces of plastic utensils that are used by Americans every day. Additionally cash prizes will be awarded to the fastest male and female, while the Biggest Group/Team will get a cash donation to the environmental charity of their choice.



In addition to an earth-friendly vendor village, W.I.T.S. will also have a recycling station allowing community members to recycle non-traditional items like markers, glow sticks and disposable razors in exchange for a raffle ticket for prizes from the event’s sponsors.



Check-in for the April 20th race will start at 9am at Mt. Brighton, with the race starting at 10am. Anyone interested in participating can register through the link below. (JK)