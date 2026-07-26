In-Person Early Voting Underway in Michigan's August 4 Primaries

July 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan voters this weekend began casting ballots in-person for the August 4 primary elections.



According to the Michigan Voting Dashboard from the Secretary of State, more than 11,000 ballots were cast statewide during day one of early voting. By comparison, more than 730,000 absentee ballots had already been returned.



Aside from the races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and various other partisan seats, Livingston County voters also are deciding non-partisan judicial races, a countywide veteran services millage and other local issues.



“In Livingston County, each voter has one early vote site. And for a majority of our voters, it is at their city or township clerk,” said County Clerk Betsy Hundley.



“Unadilla and Putnam Township have an early voting agreement where Unadilla votes at Putnam Township,” she added. “There’s also an agreement between Howell Township, Howell City and Cohoctah Township, all vote at Howell City Hall for early voting.”



Hundley reminds voters to choose just one Democrat or Republican in each partisan race, or your vote won't be tabulated.



“We need voters to stay in one column, in one party for the partisan portion of the ballot. If they crossover vote, the tabulator is going to reject that ballot if they’re feeding it through in-person,” she said. “If they are not in-person, that ballot will be cast through the absentee counting board as is, and the partisan portion will not count for that voter.”



In-person early voting runs through Sunday, August 2. More information is linked below.