In Memoriam: Bonnie Corrigan (1932-2025)

February 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Visitation is scheduled Monday for Bonnie Corrigan, who passed away over the weekend, "surrounded by her family that loved her so, our sweet Bonnie was called to her heavenly home. Just shy of her 93rd birthday, she said 'I have had a good life.'"



The public is welcome to pay their respects from 3:00-8:00 pm Monday, at the First United Methodist Church in Brighton. The funeral service will be at the church on February 25, at 11 am, with visitation at 10 am.



In honor of Bonnie's memory, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church and the Brighton Area Historical Society.



According to her obituary, "The quick-witted, bold, feisty, and independent, Bonnie Marie Armstrong was born on March 14th, 1932 in Brighton, MI to Howard and Esther Armstrong and the baby sister to Bill who arrived just 16 months prior.



"Her early years growing up on a farm solidified her love of animals and her garden for the rest of her years. She raised sheep and goats, and at times had horses, pigs, and dogs.



"Meeting her beloved Bernie was not love at first sight. Not one to be deterred, he drove from his home in Dearborn to her farm and proceeded to cut her grass at the farm. Bonnie was united in marriage to Fredrick Bernard Corrigan on April 26, 1958, at 8:00 pm in a candlelight ceremony at the First United Methodist Church.



"Bonnie and Bernie welcomed their first son, Mike, born on May 3,1962, followed by Tim on August 29,1964. Bonnie loved being a "boy mom" sharing her love of animals with her boys, introducing them to raising sheep and showing them at the 4-H fair.



"Bonnie was involved in many, many organizations she was passionate about, right up until the end. With her love of people, and philanthropic work, she was always first to lend a hand in any way she could. From the Brighton Rotary Club to the Brighton Chamber of Commerce where she was elected in 2008 to be not only the first woman president since its inception in 1972, but also its executive director. A love for her beloved Brighton where she had spent her entire life, and its biggest champion, she often said there was no other place she would rather live. She continued to volunteer at the Brighton Chamber right up until 2024 when her health slowed her down.



"It was here at the Brighton Chamber of Commerce where she met her best buddy, and friend, Pam Conely, or "Pambo" as she referred to her. They were the Lucy to the Ethel. Always up for adventures. Always laughing. Two peas in a pod.



"No city can be without a queen. Bonnie was always lovingly known as the Queen of Brighton. Everywhere she went, people flocked to her. She never met a stranger. Being ever so humble, she would say she didn't want to be considered the Queen of Brighton. But Queen she was. Sprinkling her laughter, kindness, genuine care and interest in people, and quick wit wherever she went.



"The Pleasant Valley Social Club was another one of her social groups. Started by the mothers of her childhood neighbors, these gals who grew up and went to school together, carried on their mother's legacy, still meeting once a month for lifelong friendship from youth to present.



"The Sarah Lewis Circle was another group near and dear to her heart. This gathering of Methodist church ladies, united in their faith would meet up to plan fundraisers, help in the community, church programs, salad and pie socials, and be prayer warriors. How she loved Jesus, and the First United Methodist Church. A lifelong member, she was a Methodist gal, through and through.



"Tuesday Night Dinner Club. A group of friends always gathered at various establishments around Brighton for Dinner and great conversation. Bonnie had a social calendar that would out-rival the best of them.



"She loved going out to eat for breakfast at the Breakfast Club and Cheryl's Place where she adored the owners of these establishments and all of her waitress friends. Either after church, getting her hair done, or any time she was out and about, which was often

good enough of an excuse to stop in.



"As big as Bonnie loved, and was loved, her greatest love was for her family. Her family was her everything.



"Her time spent up north with her children and grandchildren was precious and always eagerly awaited. She loved riding on the pontoon boat around the lake and playing games like euchre, gathered around the big table, laughing, and laughing."



Photo courtesy of obituary from Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home linked below.