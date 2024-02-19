Improvements Planned to Joy Road in Northfield Township

February 19, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will soon be conducting improvements to an unpaved portion of Joy Road between Whitmore Lake and Earhart Roads in Ann Arbor & Northfield Townships.



In preparation for a limestone resurfacing project, WCRC crews will begin forestry work and drainage improvements to that stretch of Joy Rd. beginning this spring.



The estimated cost of the three-mile project is $600,000, thanks to the Four-Year Roads and Non-Motorized Millage, renewed by Washtenaw County voters in 2020.



“Local road projects of this magnitude take funding and partnerships,” says Kenneth Harris, WCRC Superintendent of Maintenance. “These long-awaited improvements will have lasting impacts for the traveling public.”



While crews are present, drivers can expect daytime road closures, lane closures and/or lane restrictions along Joy Road.



Completion of the project will be contingent upon the weather.



For updates from the WCRC, visit the provided link.





Pictured: The section of Joy Road to be improved between Whitmore Lake & Earhart Roads.