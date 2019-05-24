Improvements Coming To Crouse Road And Cullen Road

May 24, 2019

Crouse Road and Cullen Road in Hartland Township will undergo some gravel work and tree trimming to remedy drainage issues along the roadside.



The Livingston County Road Commission recently approached the township with the opportunity to improve the section of Crouse Road from Cullen Road to Old US-23. The improvements include the addition of a specific road gravel compound that will perform better than the material used during prior improvements. Additional tree trimming and removal will provide for enhanced drainage along the roadside as well. The drainage improvements will be limited to the existing right-of-way. Public Works Director Robert West says Crouse Road has been in disrepair for quite some time and improving the intersection at Old US-23 will provide a better alternate route to M-59 for motorists.



As for Cullen Road, he adds the Road Commission will enhance a specific section that is currently notorious for washout due to drainage issues. West says Cullen Road is in "very good shape except for a low point where it has wetlands on both sides". The work on that section will also include the application of the same road gravel that will be used on Crouse Road. West says officials want to make the area much more passable for drivers.



At a meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement with the Road Commission for the improvement work at a cost not to exceed $96,000. Officials say the project was not included in the 2020 fiscal year budget; however surplus funds will be used to cover the cost. (DK)