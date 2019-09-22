Imagination Station To Close Next Weekend For Resealing

September 22, 2019

Helping hands are needed later next weekend to help seal all of the wooden structures at the Imagination Station in Brighton.



The Imagination Station Playground Volunteer Group will be sealing the structures on Saturday, September 28th. The playground and adjacent parking spaces on Millpond Lane will need to be closed during the work and the Imagination Station will then re-open on Monday the 30th. The work is needed as part of the Imagination Station Due Care Plan, which was previously approved by City Council and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, now known as the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Per that plan, all wooden surfaces at the playground are required to be sealed every two years.



Those helping out will receive goody bags filled with incentives from local merchants. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to arrive at the Imagination Station at 9am that Saturday of they can also contact Councilwoman Renee Pettengill at Brightonimaginationstation@gmail.com. In the case of any rain or inclement weather, the sealing work will be done on Saturday, October 12th. (JK)