Annual Kickoff at Imagination Station Playground in Brighton a Success

April 28, 2019

The Brighton Imagination Station playground got a good working over Saturday at the annual spring cleanup day. Brighton Volunteer coordinator Renee Pettengill – who is also a member of the Brighton City Council, tells WHMI that, with sunshine and plenty of volunteers who lent a hand with shovels, rakes and a little elbow grease, the event was an unqualified success.



There were about 130 volunteers helping out, and 100 yards of mulch was spread around the playground. An adult volunteer helped the children paint tiles, and there was participation by churches and downtown Brighton merchants. The kids, who were there to take advantage of the sunny weather and the playground equipment, were obviously enjoying themselves. 11-year-old Lilly Babas, a 6th grader at Maltby Intermediate School in Brighton, says she enjoyed the newest feature, which was just installed. it’s called “The Climber”, and was donated by The State Bank of Brighton.



Next Saturday will be another Brighton event for the public: the annual Spring Cleanup at the DPW building on South Third St. City residents will be allowed to bring non‐hazardous items for disposal at that time. The free service is for city residents only, and a driver’s license or other proof of residency will be required. Hazardous waste and yard waste will not be accepted at that time. For information, contact Livingston County’s Solid Waste Department at 517-545-9609 or visit their website. (TT)