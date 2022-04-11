Volunteers Sought For Spring Cleanup At Imagination Station In Brighton

April 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being for a spring clean-up event at the Imagination Station in downtown Brighton.



The Imagination Station Playground Volunteer Group will be holding its Annual Spring Kickoff Event at the Imagination Station on Saturday, May 14th beginning at 9am. Anyone interested can just show up that morning.



Organizers say the event is a great way to help out and meet other community members. Volunteers will be laying mulch and more are needed. Organizers noted the larger the number of volunteers that can participate in the Spring Kickoff means the quicker the mulch work will go.



Volunteers will also be doing general spring clean-up such as trimming shrubs, pulling weeds, cleaning tables, painting, and more. There are said to be jobs for all ages and skill levels and tools will be provided.



Each volunteer will receive a goodie bag stuffed with incentives from local merchants.



Contact Imagination Station Playground Volunteer Coordinator Renee Pettengill at 248.797.0829 or brightonimaginationstation@gmail.com with questions.