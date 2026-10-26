ICSO: Haslett Woman Killed in Vevay Twp Crash

October 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s reports a 72-year-old Haslett woman was killed in a two-car crash in Vevay Township Sunday afternoon.



It happened around 4:30 pm on West Dansville Road near Ives Road.



A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Haslett man.



The pair was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 34-year-old St. Johns man, along with a 62-year-old passenger.



The Haslett women died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The Haslett man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



The two men from St. Johns were released from the scene.



Investigators were assisted by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Martin at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1957.