ICSO: 81-Year-Old Holt Woman Injured After Striking Dead Cow on Okemos Rd

January 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports an 81-year-old woman from Holt suffered minor injuries when she struck a dead cow in the middle of Okemos road early Monday morning, flipping her car onto its roof along the ditch.



That cow and its calf were struck by a 66-year-old Mason woman, who was not injured. It happened around 6:45 am on Okemos Road near Harper.



Mason Fire helped extricate the older woman, who again, suffered only minor injuries.



According to a release, the roadway was closed for about an hour Monday morning. The Mason Police Department and Ingham County Animal Control assisted.



The sheriff's department did not state the condition of the calf.