Howell Resident Among Skilled Trades Scholarship Recipients

September 7, 2019

A Howell resident is the recipient of a scholarship designed to support the future of in-demand skilled trades.



The Lake Trust Foundation recently awarded more than $45,000 in scholarships to Michigan residents during its annual scholarship award celebration. Ian Krumm of Howell was among four selected to receive a $2,500 New Beginnings Scholarship, which assists those wishing to pursue skilled trades or technical education programs. A Community Impact Scholarship is also awarded annually for an aspiring community-oriented entrepreneur who wishes to run a business with a social purpose with full graduate school tuition. Lake Trust President and CEO David Snodgrass says business members and employers across Michigan report a shortage in the skilled trades, adding they’re proud the scholarships are innovative in both areas and can help such talented people achieve their dreams. Snodgrass noted they also support businesses with a social purpose and assist entrepreneurs with micro business loans that address a unique need. The Lake Trust Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that works with contributors to address the basic human needs of food, shelter, clothing, education and health care.



Lake Trust Foundation scholarship recipients left to right: Amanda Lawrence of Ypsilanti, Keith Austin of Ann Arbor, LaToya Wright of Muskegon and Ian Krumm of Howell pictured at Lake Trust headquarters in Brighton. (JM)