I-96 Ramp Closure in Genoa Township

August 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The on-ramp from Grand River Avenue to EB I-96 in Genoa Township will close for construction starting Tuesday morning, August 8.



According to Livingston County Emergency Management, the eastbound on-ramp from Grand River Avenue to EB I-96, located near Lake Chemung, will remain closed until late Wednesday afternoon.



The closure officially begins Tuesday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to end Wednesday, August 9 at 4:00 p.m.



The roadwork is weather dependent. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.