I-96 Lane & Ramp Closures this Weekend from Novi Rd. to Wixom Rd.

September 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Road repairs are scheduled throughout the weekend on Westbound I-96 in Oakland County.



Beginning 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, through 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from Novi Road to Wixom Road for joint repairs.



This work will also involve multiple ramp closures, including the westbound I-96 ramps to Novi Road, Beck Road, and Wixom Road.



The Novi Road, Beck Road, and Wixom Road ramps to westbound I-96 will also be closed for construction.



Local traffic headed for Westbound I-96 traffic will be able to access the freeway at Milford Road.



Funding for this project is made possible by the "Rebuilding Michigan" program to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy, and carry the most traffic.



The investment strategy is aimed at fixes to improve the condition of the state's infrastructure. Based on economic modeling, this $269 million investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,416 jobs.



There may be additional lane and ramp closures on this stretch of the project. For up-to-date information on the I-96 Flex Route, visit the provided link.