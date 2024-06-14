Nightly Closures Start Next Week On I-96
June 14, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
MDOT has issued another travel advisory, this time for I-96 in the Brighton area.
I-96 will have nightly closures in each direction at US-23 for epoxy overlay.
From 8pm to 5am nightly from Monday June 17th through Monday, June 24th:
Eastbound I-96 will have nightly closures at US-23 for epoxy overlay. Traffic will be detoured via the collector/distributor road.
From 8pm to 5am nightly, from Tuesday, June 25th through Tuesday, July 2nd:
Westbound I-96 will have nightly closures at US-23 for epoxy overlay. Traffic will also be detoured via the collector/distributor road.