Nightly Closures Start Next Week On I-96

June 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued another travel advisory, this time for I-96 in the Brighton area.



I-96 will have nightly closures in each direction at US-23 for epoxy overlay.



From 8pm to 5am nightly from Monday June 17th through Monday, June 24th:



Eastbound I-96 will have nightly closures at US-23 for epoxy overlay. Traffic will be detoured via the collector/distributor road.



From 8pm to 5am nightly, from Tuesday, June 25th through Tuesday, July 2nd:



Westbound I-96 will have nightly closures at US-23 for epoxy overlay. Traffic will also be detoured via the collector/distributor road.