I-96 Closed Following Fatal Crash Near Williamston Road

August 25, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies assisted with storm recovery and a fatal accident that occurred Thursday evening in Wheatfield and Leroy Townships.



Around 9:30 p.m. an E-F1 tornado touched down in the area, causing heavy winds and precipitation that resulted in a string of car accidents along I-96.



Deputies responded to the area of I-96 and Williamston Rd. where more than 25 vehicles, including multiple semi-trucks, were severely damaged. Various accident sites extended east for a few miles and into Livingston County.



There was one confirmed fatality and several people were seriously injured. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal crash with the help of Michigan State Police.



I-96 remains CLOSED in both directions between Williamston Rd. and M52 as of 5:00 p.m. Friday.



The Sheriff's Office urges motorists to avoid the area and to be cautious of downed trees and powerlines countywide.



Photos Courtesy of Ingham County Emergency Management