Sinkhole Repairs Bring New Lane & Ramp Closures On I-96

January 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A heads-up for commuters and travelers – sinkhole repairs continue prompting new lane and ramp closures that start this coming week.



Repairs continue on the very deep sinkhole in the local lanes of eastbound I-96, east of M-39/Southfield Freeway.



MDOT advises that additional lane and ramp closures are necessary to have more room for the work and equipment.





Beginning 9am, Monday 2/2 through early March, the following will be closed:



-EB I-96 LOCAL LANES at M-39



-EB I-96 EXPRESS ramp to I-96 LOCAL at M-39



-EB I-96 LOCAL from US-24/Telegraph toward M-39/Southfield area will be able to access M-39/Southfield Fwy or EB I-96 EXPRESS only.





The previous lane and ramp closures also remain in place through early Spring.



-NB M-39/Southfield ramp to EB I-96 LOCAL



-SB M39/Southfield can only access ramp to EB I-96 EXPRESS



All eastbound I-96 local traffic will be closed at M-39. Traffic must use M-39/Southfield or EB I-96 Express.



EB I-96 LOCAL can be accessed from Greenfield Road and further east.