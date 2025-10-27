Travel Advisory For I-96 In Genoa Township
October 27, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
I-96 will have the following closures for pavement markings in the Genoa Township area this week:
9am to 3pm Wednesday, Oct. 29th
-The Latson Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and southbound Michigan Avenue/Pinckney Road to eastbound I-96.
9am to 3pm Friday, Oct. 31st
-Eastbound I-96 will have two lanes closed from Chilson Road to Dorr Road.