Double Lane, Ramp Closures On I-96 Coming In Howell Area

October 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Double lane closures are planned on I-96 in the Howell area this weekend – meaning motorists should expect big delays and plan ahead.



The lane closures will be in effect on eastbound and westbound I-96 from Chilson Road to Dorr Road in Genoa Township starting at 5am Saturday, through 7pm Sunday.



Additionally, a double Lane closure will be in effect on eastbound I-96 from Chilson to Dorr Road on Monday from 9am to 6pm.



A ramp closure in the area is also starting up Friday.



The eastbound Lake Chemung ramp from Grand River to eastbound I-96 will be closed through October 18th. Traffic will be detoured to utilize the Latson Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.