Back To It - Traffic Shift On I-96 With Lane & Ramp Closures Monday

February 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi





A traffic shift on I-96 with lane and ramp closures begins Monday in the Brighton area.



MDOT will begin a traffic shift of eastbound I-96 traffic to the westbound side of I-96 at Grand River on Monday. That will require the following restrictions:



-Eastbound and westbound I-96 lane closures at Grand River

-Eastbound Grand River entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 closed



The work is part of MDOT's $41 million investment to rebuild the I-96/Grand River Avenue interchange as a diverging diamond interchange. MDOT says a DDI is an alternative interchange design that improves safety, increases traffic flow, and reduces construction cost. It says there are fewer conflict points in a DDI compared to a conventional interchange (14 versus 26), with better sight distance at turns.



As part of the project, three structures will be replaced along I-96: the Ore Creek culvert under I-96 and the two I-96 bridges over Grand River.



Work is scheduled to start around 7am Monday, and run through mid-November.



The project will require closing one lane of I-96 in each direction at Grand River starting Monday.



The eastbound I-96 traffic shift to westbound I-96 will be in effect from 7am Saturday, March 7th, through mid-November.



Work will also require closing the eastbound Grand River entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from 7am Saturday, March 7th through mid-November. Traffic will be detoured via Hilton Road, Old US-23 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



A link to the project page and updates is provided.