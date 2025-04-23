Intermittent Closures On I-96 For Permit Work Early Saturday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued a permit to DTE for utility work on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River in the Brighton area.



The work will occur early this Saturday morning, at around 12:01am. It should wrap up by 6am.



MDOT advises the utility work will require intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River throughout the operation. Work will also affect the eastbound I-96 exit and entrance ramps at Grand River.



Traffic control will be maintained by Michigan State Police. Closures will be limited to 15-minute intervals.



Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.



More information is posted in the provided link.