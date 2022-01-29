I-96 - Grand River Bridge Work In Brighton To Cause Lane Closures

January 29, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Traffic in already busy section of Brighton will continue to be affected today, and further over the next couple weeks with lane closures on both sides of Grand River near I-96.



A Michigan Department of Transportation contractor is installing temporary supports under the I-96 bridge on Grand River. The project is expected to take up to 2 more weeks, weather permitting, and requiring the closure of one traffic lane on both eastbound and westbound Grand River. Crews will be working until 5pm today, and then from 9am to 3pm Mondays through Fridays for the remainder of the project.



A press release from the City of Brighton states that for eastbound Grand River, the closure will begin prior to Hilton Road. For westbound Grand River, the closure will start before the ramp to eastbound I-96. Additionally, the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound Grand River will be reduced to a single lane.



The City is asking motorists to please drive carefully and obey all construction signage for the safety of yourself, other drivers, and on-site crews when travelling in this area.