Traffic Shifts In Both Directions Of I-96 This Weekend

October 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Continued traffic shifts are scheduled for each direction of I-96 this weekend as part of the ongoing Flex Route project in Oakland County.



Work to rebuild the westbound lanes has been nearly completed. MDOT advises that westbound traffic is being shifted back onto the westbound side of the freeway in two stages over the next month. The shift requires lane markings, overhead sign installation, and lane and ramp closures.



In October, westbound I-96 will have lane and ramp closures from I-275 to Beck Road for the next stage of the traffic switch. Once traffic is shifted, there will be two lanes open on eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 until early November when eastbound I-96 will reopen to three lanes.



MDOT advises the following:



Friday, Oct. 4 - Saturday, Oct.5

-10 p.m. - noon: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road for overhead sign installation.



Saturday, Oct. 5

-Noon - 3 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will remain closed from Milford Road to Wixom Road.



Saturday, Oct. 12, or Saturday, Oct. 19

-Midnight - 8 a.m.: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 for overhead sign installation.



-8 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will remain closed from Wixom Road to Novi Road for overhead sign installation.



-5 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Wixom Road for a traffic shift and pavement grinding, then will reopen to two lanes through November.



In November, three lanes will be open in each direction of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with all ramps open. Work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals will continue and are expected to be operational in early 2025.