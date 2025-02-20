Ramp Closures On I-96 For Flex Route Project

February 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Some short-term ramp closures on I-96 as part of the Flex Route project in Oakland County might catch motorists by surprise on Friday and next week.



The Wixom Road ramps to westbound I-96 are closed Friday from 9am to 1pm. Also closed Friday are the Milford Road ramps to westbound I-96, from 1 to 3pm.



Come Monday, the northbound Milford Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed from 9am to 1pm.



Detours will be in effect.



Also of note: Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-96 are currently being tested for Flex Lane usage - with operation expected in March.



